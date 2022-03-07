030922.GBall-FC team fans_ly.JPG

Members of the Franklin County's girls basketball team thank their fans after the Lady Flyers defeated Lafayette 41-29 Saturday in the 11th Region tournament championship game at Eastern Kentucky University. FCHS will play in the state tournament this week at Rupp Arena. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

