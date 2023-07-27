072723.FCHS girls golf_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's girls golf team opened the season Tuesday, finishing fourth in the Owen County Invitational. Western Hills' Addison Martin also competed in the tournament. The Lady Flyers were led by seventh-grader Mary Clayton Rodgers with a score of 83. From left are Ellie Bevington, Ella Miller, Martin, Rodgers and Emerson Bowling. (Photo submitted)

