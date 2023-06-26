062823.Sideline-FC all-stars_Facebook.jpg

Franklin County softball players, from left, Baylee Spickard, Kaytlyn Spickard and Rylee Warner were named to the East Junior All-Star team by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association. With them is FCHS assistant coach Kara Howard, who was one of the coaches for the East Junior all-stars. The team played in the Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series June 17-18 at the University of the Cumberlands. (Photo via Facebook)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription