081623.FC-Ella Miller_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's Ella Miller, played in the JOY Invitational Saturday in Lawrenceburg. It was her second high school tournament, and she shot a career low of 86. The Lady Flyers placed second with a score of 319. Playing for FCHS were Miller, Claudia Logan, Ellie Bevington, Gracie Eaton, Mary Clayton Rodgers and Emerson Bowling. (Photo submitted)

