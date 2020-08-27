082820.GGlf-WHHSFox_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills' Adisyn Fox watches a shot from the fairway during a tri-match Monday at Juniper Hill. Fox had the low score with a 41. Franklin County won the match with a score of 202, followed by Frederick Douglass at 214 and WHHS at 215. (Photo submitted)

