Kentucky United Cricket Club, a cricket club from Frankfort, won the 2019 Midwest Fall Titan Div 2 T-20 championship, which was played among teams from Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. The KUCC Wildcats beat UCC Supernovas from Columbus, Ohio by seven wickets in the championship, which was played in Dublin, Ohio on Oct. 19. Ketu Vagdiya was finals MVP for his five wickets haul. On the front row, from left, are Venkadesan Gandhi Rajan, Mian Awais Mehmood, Anant Bhula and Deepak Kumanan. On the back row are Naidu Pothini, Arvindh Balachandar, Sri Harsha Darapaneni, Pardha Karuturi (captain), Prageeth Hettiarachchi, Ketu Vagdiya (Finals MVP) and Vivek Kumar Medepalli. (Photo submitted)