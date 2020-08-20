The three local girls high school golf teams recently had a tri-match at Juniper Hill. This is the first time in several years that Frankfort has had female students compete in golf. On the back row, from left, are Franklin County's Brooke Byers, Suzette Bailey, Gracie Eaton, Ellie Bevington, Sheridan Bailey, Shara Browning and Claudia Logan, and Western Hills' Addy Fox, Hannah Neal, Hunter Kinnaman and Jill Jacobs. On the front row are Frankfort's Maddie Starkey, Lilia Smithson and Helen Hall Abney. Absent when the picture was taken were FCHS' Jordan Harris, Savannah Salchli and Shelby Smith, and WHHS' Paige Mansfield. Fox shot a 42 for the low round of the match. (Photo submitted)
