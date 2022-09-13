PHOTO: Local middle school golfers qualify for state

Mary Clayton Rodgers, of Elkhorn Middle School, and Myles Williams, of Good Shepherd School, competed in the Kentucky Middle School Regional qualifier at My Old Kentucky State Park Golf Course on Sept. 10. Both qualified for the Middle School State Tournament to be held later in September at Juniper Hill Golf Course. Mary Clayton was the low individual girls score for the day. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription