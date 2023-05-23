052423-All State Boys VBall_submitted.jpg

Three local players were named all-state in boys volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. From left are Frankfort's Caleb Duff and Jacob Blackwell, Western Hills' Carson Wallace and Franklin County's PJ Marshall. Blackwell, Wallace and Marshall were named all-state. (Photo submitted)

