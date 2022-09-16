MaKiyia Wheeler_submitted.jpg

Elkhorn Middle School eighth grade basketball player MaKiyia Wheeler received two player of the game awards in the first two opening middle school girls basketball tournaments at the beginning of the season. Her average of the season so far is 19.2 points, six rebounds, five assist and seven steals a game. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription