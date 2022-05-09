051122.Dale WanDale Robinson Day_Facebook.jpg

The City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Fiscal Court proclaimed Saturday, May 7 as Dale and Wan'Dale Robinson Day. From left are Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Dale Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson and Mayor Layne Wilkerson. (Photo via Facebook)

