041322.Sideline Photo_submitted.jpg

The Bluegrass Showcase & Skills Challenge took place at Kentucky State University on April 2, drawing more than 200 players from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois. From left are Ryan Montgomery with with Showcase & Skills Challenge, and running back MVP Daniel Swinney of Male High in Louisville, wide receiver MVP Damin Green of Bryan Station High, quarterback MVP Antwan Young of Seneca High in Louisville, defensive back MVP DeShaun Cooper of Male High, and linebacker MVP Tashawn Benford of Frederick Douglass High. (Photo submitted)

