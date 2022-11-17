111922.Rams_submitted.jpg

The Franklin County Rams Junior division team won the Louisville Youth Football League (LYFL) Central Division championship, defeating the Christian Academy of Louisville 32-12 in the championship game. CAL, which defeated the Rams earlier in the season, was the No. 1 seed. (Photo submitted)

