Western Hills' head softball coach Brian Redmon, pictured with his daughter, Kinsley, became WHHS' all-time leader in softball coaching victories March 21 when the Lady Wolverines defeated West Jessamine 6-5 at Western Hills. That win gave Redmon his 144th victory at WHHS. Redmon is in his eighth season as head coach at Western Hills. (Photo via Facebook)

