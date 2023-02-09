02-11.Parks-KSU1_submitted.png

The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department partnered with Kentucky State University for a kickoff to the spring sports season. All kids who registered early to play baseball or softball in a park league received a free ticket to the KSU women’s and men’s basketball games Feb. 4. Registration is open until March 3. For more information on registration, go to frankfortkyparksandrec.com or call 502-875-8575. From left are Mike Hockensmith, Alex Cunningham and June Gorney with the Parks Department, KSU assistant men’s basketball coach Shaun Smith, KSU head men’s basketball coach Jamaal Jackson and Zach Barker with the Parks Department. (Photo submitted)

