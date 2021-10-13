101321.SBall-Riptide_submitted.jpg

Riptide recently won the Fall League 11-14 girls softball championship. Members of the team are Jada Anderson, Meadow Whitaker, MacKenzie Wunderlich, Kaiden Hedger, Rebecca Boone, Lily Clark, Allie Martin and Aubrey Martin. Kendall Roten is the head coach, and Hailee Hedger is the assistant coach. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription