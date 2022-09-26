092822.MSGlf-Mary Clayton Rodgers_submitted.jpeg

Mary Clayton Rodgers, a sixth grader at Elkhorn Middle School, competed in the Middle School State Championship Saturday at Juniper Hill Golf Course. Mary Clayton placed third in the girls division with a score of 81. A score of 78 took medalist honors, followed by an 80. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription