Mary Clayton Rodgers, a seventh grader at Elkhorn Middle, played at Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville on Sept. 9 in a regional middle school qualifier. Rodgers shot a two-over par 38 for nine holes and was the low girl individual at the qualifier. She now moves on to the middle school state tournament to be played Saturday, Sept. 23 at Juniper Hill Golf Course. Rodgers finished third last year at the middle school state tournament. (Photo submitted)

