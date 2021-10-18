101921.FC Homecoming Queen-Ross_ly.jpg

Emily Ross was crowned Franklin County's homecoming queen during halftime of the Flyers' game with Waggener Friday at Benny Watkins Field. Andy Clark escorted Ross. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription