Darryl Schultz

Darryl Schultz, of Frankfort, was the winner of The State Journal's College Hoops Bracket Challenge. His 218-point score gave him a six-point victory over Cathy Scribner, of Casco, Maine. Frankfort residents Patti Porter, Danny Shouse and Robert Curry placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively. (State Journal photo)

