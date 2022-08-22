082422.GSoc-CC al-tourney team_submitted.jpg

Shelby County's girls soccer team won the Capital City Classic Saturday night at Western Hills, defeating Franklin County 1-0 in the championship match. The match went to penalty kicks after a lengthy lightning delay. WHHS defeated Frankfort 1-0 in the third-place match. Leandra Vera scored for the Lady Wolverines off an assist from Taylor Doss. Named to the all-tournament team, from left, are Frankfort's Annabel Young and Rachel Nickels, Western Hills' Carley Chavez and Anna Lodmell, Franklin County's Jayden Dummitt, Moe Wells and Anna Stivers, and Shelby County's Dani Roldan, Naomi Torres, Cassie Dale and Emma Lawrence. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription