Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites' Stingray swim team cooled off as they soaked up the last bit of summer during its end-of-season swim team party at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center Wednesday night. With highs reaching 88 degrees on Saturday, the aquatic center is sure to be a hot spot for locals. The last day for the aquatic center's season is Labor Day. (Photo submitted)

