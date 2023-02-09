021123.Baylee Spickard_submitted.jpg

Franklin County junior Baylee Spickard placed eighth out of 31 bowlers in girls singles at the KHSAA state bowling tournament Wednesday at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville. Spickard bowled a 555 series (86-72-97) to advance to the top eight, and she bowled two more games and finished with an 846 to take eighth place. The top eight received medals. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription