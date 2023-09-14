091423.PlayerGame-Sutton_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Tony Sutton was named the Whitaker Bank Player of the Game for the Wolverines' Sept. 1 game against Fort Knox when he scored four touchdowns. From left are Rodney Willams and Rick Roberts of Whitaker Bank, Sutton, and WHHS head football coach Simon Vanderpool. (Photo submitted)

