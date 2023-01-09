011123.Photo-TFCA Jones_Twitter.jpg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Weston Jones was named to the all-tournament team for the Ray Zellar Christmas Classic played Dec. 27-30 in Louisville. (Photo via Twitter)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription