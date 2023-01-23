012523.TFCA Homecoming_submitted.jpeg

The Frankfort Christian Academy's Riley Bell, left, and Ford Cull were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday at TFCA. The Royals defeated the Kentucky School for the Deaf 55-30 Friday. (Penny Woods photo)

