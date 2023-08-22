082323.FHS boys golf team_submitted.png

Frankfort High's Carter Denton, center, was the individual champion of the 11th Region All 'A' Classic, and Myles Williams, second from left, was runner-up Monday in the boys golf tournament played at Berea Golf Club. Denton and Williams qualified as individual for the state All 'A' tournament to be played Sept. 9 in Richmond. The Panthers finished second as a team. Only the winning team advances to state. From left are Will Boswell, Williams, Denton, Jack Kennedy and Drew Ludwig. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription