Western Hills' girls golf team competed in the 2A regional tournament Saturday at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville. From left, Addison Martin, Adisyn Fox, Abigail Stout and Hallie Hunter each shot their career low, and Fox and Martin qualified for the 2A state tournament next month in Owensboro. (Photo submitted)

