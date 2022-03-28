033022.FC Fans_ly.JPG

Franklin County fans throw the "W" after the FCHS girls basketball team defeated Lafayette in the 11th Region tournament championship game on March 5, earning the team's sixth trip to the state tournament in the past eight years. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

