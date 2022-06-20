PHOTO: Two Robinsons and a Stoops

Wanda Joyce Robinson co-founder Dale Robinson poses for a photo with University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and former Wildcat and recently drafted Wan'Dale Robinson of the New York Giants prior to the start of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation golf scramble at Juniper Hill Golf Course Friday. The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #8 and FOP Kentucky River Lodge #87 presented a combined donation of $3,000 to the Adam Hyatt Memorial Scholarship before the golf scramble began. The money will be used to support the scholarship fund and help kids achieve dreams after high school is over. (Photo submitted)

