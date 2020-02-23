022520_StateSwimming_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Anish Penmecha, Nikhil Akula, Hithan Garla and Evan Sinor-Huggins competed in the 400 freestyle relay event at the KHSSA state swimming championships Saturday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center. They placed 31st in the event with a time of 3:41.24. (Photo submitted)

