Western Hills' boys golf team celebrated Senior Night Wednesday at Juniper Hill. From left are WHHS seniors Reagan Hunter, Griffin Hurst and Jackson Whitaker. WHHS played Franklin County and Frankfort Wednesday, and Whitaker was medalist with a score of 35. (Kellynn Thompson photo)

