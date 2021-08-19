082021.WHBoysGolf_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' boys golf team defeated Shelby County 164-178 Monday at Juniper Hill. WHHS was led by Jackson Whitaker, who shot 36, and Reagan Hunter with a 37. From left are Hunter, Will Boswell, Jake Dicken, Griffin Hurst, Logan Disponette, Whitaker and Carter Smith. (Photo submitted)

