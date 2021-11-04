110921.WHHS golf team_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' boys golf team recently held its banquet at the WHHS cafeteria. On the front row, from left, are Carter Smith, Reagan Hunter (Coaches Award, all-state academic honorable mention), Jackson Whitaker (MVP, all-state academic honorable mention) and Logan Disponette (Academic Achievement Award, all-state academic first team. On the back row are Will Boswell (all-state academic honorable mention) and Griffin Hurst. (Photo submitted)

