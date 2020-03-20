032120.WHHSCheerleaders_submitted.JPG

Western Hills' cheerleaders won the 41st District championship last month. The cheerleading competition took place during the 41st District basketball tournament at Franklin County. On the front row, from left, are Abby Sutherland, Fiona Liddy, Jacob Tracy, Olivia Rayburn, Caitlyn Combs and Makena Smith. On the back row are Savannah Reardon, Abby Riley, Isabella Curtsinger, Ashlee Roederer, Madison Durham, Kiana Mitchell, HolliAnn Reardon, Kendall Hill, Shanna Tracy, Kelsey Schell and Coach Misi Alexander. (Photo submitted)

