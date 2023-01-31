020823.WH Homecoming_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Natalia Esteva Maturana and Luigi Giavazzi were crowned homecoming queen and king during halftime of the Wolverines' boys basketball game with The Frankfort Christian Academy on Jan. 24. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

