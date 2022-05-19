050922.SBall-30thAnniversary WHHS state team.jpg

Western Hills' softball team recently celebrated alumni night, and during the festivities honored the 1992 WHHS softball team that won the regional championship and advanced to the state tournament. On the front row, from left, are Marie Farmer Barr, Kim Studler, Carrie Moore O'Neal, Shayne Wigglesworth and Leigh Ann Temple. On the back row are assistant coach Danny Bailey, Sarandon Woodson, Regina Long, Julie Bell, Melissa Trent, Tracy Moore Martin, assistant coach Don Wigglesworth and head coach Al Wink. (Stephen M. Vest photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription