041223.Sideline-WH Markin_ly.jpg

Western Hills sophomore Kylie Markin was named to the all-tournament team for the Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament. Markin went 3-for-3 and drove in a run in WHHS' 4-3 loss to Harrison County in the tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription