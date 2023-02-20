022223.Sideline-WHHS McGaughey_Facebook.jpg

Western Hills senior Lauren McGaughey was named the MVP of the Louisville Valentine's Classic played Feb. 10-11 at Highlands Latin. WHHS defeated Washington County, Presentation and June Buchanan to win the tournament. (Photo via Facebook)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription