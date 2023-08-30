083123.PlayerGame-WH Samuels_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' Jaeden Samuels, center, was named the Whitaker Bank Player of the Game for last week's home game against Powell County. Samuels rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines' 28-26 win. From left are Rick Roberts and Kim Richardson of Whitaker Bank, Samuels, WHHS football coach Simon Vanderpool, and Mary Caldwell of Whitaker Bank. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription