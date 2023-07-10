071223.Sideline-WH All-Stars_Facebook.jpg

Western Hills softball players Lauren McGaughey, left, and Kinsley Redmon, right, were named to the East Senior All-Star team, and Addi Watson, center, was named to the East Junior All-Star team by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association. The teams played in the Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series June 17-18 at the University of the Cumberlands. (Photo via Facebook)

