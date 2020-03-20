032120.Bkg-WestridgeChamps_submitted.JPG

The Westridge Elementary girls basketball team won the elementary league championship game against Bridgeport, winning 12-10. Westridge was the second seed in the tournament with a 7-1 record in the regular season. On the back row, from left, are coach Martin Smith, Mallory Chowning and Malia Campbell. On the middle row are Madison Armstrong and Kalissa Purvis. On the front row are EmmaLee Harrod, Lily Williams, Marli Gathof, Kara McDonald, Madelyn Drury, Adyson Robinette, Ashlynn Blankenship and Addison Sanford. (Photo submitted)

