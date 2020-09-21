091820.MaKiyia Wheeler_submitted.jpg

Elkhorn Middle's MaKiyia Wheeler recently played in two games against Scott County. In the sixth-grade game, she had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals as EMS won 15-14. In Elkhorn's 31-11 win in the seventh-grade game, she had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. (Photo submitted)

