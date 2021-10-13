101321.GBall-EMS Wheeler_submitted.jpeg

Makiyia Wheeler is playing for both the seventh-grade and eighth-grade basketball teams at Elkhorn Middle this fall. Through the first eight games of the season, Wheeler was averaging 17 points, seven steals, two assists and six rebounds per game for the seventh-grade team, and for the eighth-grade team she was averaging eight points, three steals, four assists and four rebounds per game. (44 Sports Photography)

