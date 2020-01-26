Pickerington Central’s girls basketball team outscored Franklin County 20-13 in the fourth quarter to win 51-46 Saturday night in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Classic at Mercy Academy in Louisville.
FCHS (15-6) led 15-14 after the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 33-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Both teams struggled from the field, with FCHS hitting 34% and Pickerington Central, out of Pickerington, Ohio, shooting 26%.
Patience Laster had a double-double for Franklin County with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Brooklynn Miles had 11 points.
Also scoring for FCHS were Nevaeh Carter and Jazmin Chambers with seven points each and Lakin Hamblin with five points.
Carter had nine rebounds, and Miles had four assists.
Franklin County’s next game is at home Tuesday against Berea.