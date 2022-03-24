ParksLogo.jpg

The new pickleball season gets underway at East Frankfort Park on Monday, April 4.

A very strong turnout last summer for pickleball leagues and tournaments encouraged Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Activity Coordinator Jacki Hedger to start a new beginners’ league in addition to the two returning leagues already planned for this spring.

The Rookie League will help beginning players learn the rules, scoring and strokes to get started into regular play. Most importantly, this league is free for any new player age 16 or older. All paddles and balls are provided.

The Rookie League is offered in lieu of a scheduled set of lessons, so new players can show up on any Monday night to start learning right away.

Parks will also offer an Intermediate League on Tuesday nights starting April 5. A league for competitive and tournament players meets on Thursday evenings beginning April 7. The participation fee for the Intermediate and Competitive leagues is $25 for the season.

Once Rookie players become more proficient, Hedger said, they can choose to move to Tuesday night’s Intermediate league for a slightly faster pace of play.

Two tournaments are also scheduled for the season, a spring meet in May and the city championships in September.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription