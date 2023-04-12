The Frankfort Independent Schools has announced the hiring of Stephen “Yogi” Davis as the head football coach at Frankfort High School. Davis comes to Frankfort High School from his most recent coaching stint at Pikeville High School.

041223.Davis Graphic.jpg

Prior to joining FHS, Davis helped lead the Pikeville Panthers to four state championship appearances with three state championship wins in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription