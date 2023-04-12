The Frankfort Independent Schools has announced the hiring of Stephen “Yogi” Davis as the head football coach at Frankfort High School. Davis comes to Frankfort High School from his most recent coaching stint at Pikeville High School.
Prior to joining FHS, Davis helped lead the Pikeville Panthers to four state championship appearances with three state championship wins in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
During his tenure at Pikeville High School as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator, Pikeville’s defense was ranked in the top five for Class A football every year — most recently, being ranked No. 1 to finish the 2022 season.
"On behalf of Pikeville football, I would like to congratulate Coach Yogi Davis on becoming the next head football coach at Frankfort High," Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee said in a statement. "I am thrilled for coach Davis, his wife, Lucy, and their daughter, Lola, as they embark on this new chapter in our state's capital city.
"Frankfort is getting a relentless worker, someone who truly cares about each student-athlete, and a brilliant young football mind. Although we hate to see him leave, there is no doubt in my mind that he is the right person to build Frankfort into a successful program. We would like to wish Coach Davis nothing but the best and anticipate great things to come in his future."
With almost a decade of experience, Davis brings a wealth of knowledge to the Frankfort High Panthers. He is the 23rd head football coach at FHS in 110 seasons.
Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in recreational management from Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, and a Master of Arts in special education from the University of the Cumberlands. Outside of teaching and football, Davis enjoys fishing and spending time with his family.
“We are very excited to welcome Coach Davis to the Panther family,” said Amy Dungan, Frankfort Independent Schools athletic director. “He brings positive energy and a champion mindset to our athletic program. Coming from one of the most elite football programs in the state, he holds a level of experience and accountability that will push our student-athletes to their greatest potential.
“Coach Davis embraces our vision for the football program, and will continue to elevate, building upon the strong foundation laid by legacies at Sower Field. The future is now!”
Davis will meet with his team Friday, followed by a meet and greet at 6 p.m. at Sower Field. The public is invited to join FIS in welcoming Davis to the Panther family.
