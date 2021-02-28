022821.Burbridge_submitted.jpg

Pikeville senior BriAnna Burbridge was a Mid-South Conference first team selection in women's basketball. She is a graduate of Frankfort High. (Photo submitted)

University of Pikeville senior BriAnna Burbridge has been named a Mid-South Conference first team selection in women’s basketball.

Burbridge, a graduate of Frankfort High, was a first team selection as a sophomore and named to the second team last season.

Burbridge averaged a double-double this season with 15.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per contest, and she scored more than 1,000 points in her career.

She had single-game career highs this season with 26 points against Campbellsville on Dec. 18 and 19 rebounds against Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 13.

Pikeville’s season ended Saturday with an 83-63 loss to third-seeded Lindsey Wilson in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament. The Bears went 14-9 this season.

