Pikeville's BriAnna Burbridge (52) has been named the Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week. (Photo submitted)

Pikeville's BriAnna Burbridge has been named the Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.

Burbridge totaled 52 points and 22 rebounds while shooting for 77% from the field (24-of-31) in two matchups for the week.

In the 92-74 victory over No. 7 Shawnee State, she notched a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Burbridge matched her career-high point total of 26 points as well as grabbed eight rebounds in the 74-84 loss to No. 2 Campbellsville.

This is her first weekly honor of the season and second of her career.

Burbridge is a graduate of Frankfort High School.

