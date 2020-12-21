Pikeville's BriAnna Burbridge has been named the Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.
Burbridge totaled 52 points and 22 rebounds while shooting for 77% from the field (24-of-31) in two matchups for the week.
In the 92-74 victory over No. 7 Shawnee State, she notched a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Burbridge matched her career-high point total of 26 points as well as grabbed eight rebounds in the 74-84 loss to No. 2 Campbellsville.
This is her first weekly honor of the season and second of her career.
Burbridge is a graduate of Frankfort High School.
