120120.Burbridge_submitted.jpg

Pikeville senior BriAnna Burbridge, a Frankfort High graduate, went over 1,000 points for her collegiate basketball career Saturday in Pikeville's 98-75 win over Midway. (Photo submitted)

Pikeville senior BriAnna Burbridge joined the 1,000-point club Saturday as Pikeville’s women’s basketball team defeated Midway 98-75 at home.

Burbridge, a Frankfort High graduate, reached the milestone with her eighth point of the game. She finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Burbridge, a 6-1 forward, is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds through Pikeville’s first three games.

Pikeville is 3-0 going into Thursday’s game at Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription